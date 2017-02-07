बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्या प्रेग्नेंसी छिपा रही हैं प्रीति जिंटा ? तस्वीरें तो कुछ ऐसा ही कह रही हैं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Is Preity Zinta pregnant ? Pics reveal all
{"_id":"58995c2c4f1c1bc055378fc7","slug":"is-preity-zinta-pregnant-pics-reveal-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f \u091c\u093f\u0902\u091f\u093e ? \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:17 PM IST
शादी के बाद से ही प्रीति जिंटा अपनी निजी जिंदगी को लेकर चर्चा में रही हैं। पहले उन्होंने गुपचुप शादी करके सभी को चौंका दिया तो वहीं इन दिनों वो बदले हुए हाव-भाव और पहनावे से सभी को चौंका रही हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5895875a4f1c1bda22e809e7","slug":"preity-zinta-viral-mms-taking-shower","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0932\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f \u091c\u093f\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589442534f1c1b9c35e8113c","slug":"chandrachur-singh-has-no-money-and-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0945\u092a\u0941\u0932\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u093e\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092b\u091f\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589846314f1c1b90523784e4","slug":"katrina-kaif-undergo-dental-surgery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u091f, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588f8a984f1c1bd97ee80026","slug":"unknown-facts-about-preity-zinta","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"Specials","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932","slug":"specials"}}
{"_id":"584141184f1c1be665de7a21","slug":"these-actresses-got-lucky-working-with-three-khans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0921\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"579f36394f1c1b675d2b8911","slug":"preity-zinta-says-sunny-deol-is-my-favourite-actor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f \u091c\u093f\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"578c7edd4f1c1b9332c4bf41","slug":"preity-zinta-completes-bhayya-ji-superhit-shooting","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f \u091c\u093f\u0902\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top