क्या प्रेग्नेंसी छिपा रही हैं प्रीति जिंटा ? तस्वीरें तो कुछ ऐसा ही कह रही हैं

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:17 PM IST
Is Preity Zinta pregnant ? Pics reveal all

शादी के बाद से ही प्रीति जिंटा अपनी निजी जिंदगी को लेकर चर्चा में रही हैं। पहले उन्होंने गुपचुप शादी करके सभी को चौंका दिया तो वहीं इन दिनों वो बदले हुए हाव-भाव और पहनावे से सभी को चौंका रही हैं।

