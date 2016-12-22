बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Is Karisma Kapoor secretly engaged ?
{"_id":"585b71624f1c1b501ae3920e","slug":"is-karisma-kapoor-secretly-engaged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u092a\u091a\u0941\u092a \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 10:17 PM IST
Photo Credit: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor
लगता है कि कपूर खानदान के लिए डबल सेलिब्रेशन का मौका आ गया है। जहां एक तरफ करीना के बेटे के जन्म की खुशियां मनाई जा रही हैं वहीं दूसरी ओर ऐसी खबरें हैं कि करीना की बहन करिश्मा कपूर ने गुपचुप तरीके से सगाई कर ली है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"585b71624f1c1b501ae3920e","slug":"is-karisma-kapoor-secretly-engaged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u092a\u091a\u0941\u092a \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585b69bd4f1c1b8e03e3a9f7","slug":"kareena-kapoor-son-name-taimur-create-controversy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c, \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585b87a44f1c1ba107e39dd6","slug":"shahrukh-khan-tweet-on-social-media-for-sunny-leone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0905\u092c \u0906 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0913', \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"584f88204f1c1bf05c6496d6","slug":"karisma-kapoor-to-live-in-with-boyfriend-sandeep-toshniwal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 '\u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"584a61434f1c1b1375448138","slug":"time-for-good-news-mom-to-be-kareena-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e, \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093e , \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"577e2f394f1c1b446c7fa521","slug":"karisma-kapoor-s-ex-husband-gets-mad-on-seeing-her-with-another-guy","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0948\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0917\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938-\u0939\u0938\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"570267fb4f1c1bb745c81153","slug":"karisma-kapoor-going-strong-with-rich-boyfriend-sandeep-toshniwal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top