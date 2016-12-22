आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 10:17 PM IST
Is Karisma Kapoor secretly engaged ?

लगता है कि कपूर खानदान के लिए डबल सेलिब्रेशन का मौका आ गया है। जहां एक तरफ करीना के बेटे के जन्म की खुशियां मनाई जा रही हैं वहीं दूसरी ओर ऐसी खबरें हैं कि करीना की बहन करिश्मा कपूर ने गुपचुप तरीके से सगाई कर ली है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

karisma kapoor kareena kapoor

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Viewed

{"_id":"585b71624f1c1b501ae3920e","slug":"is-karisma-kapoor-secretly-engaged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u092a\u091a\u0941\u092a \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

Is Karisma Kapoor secretly engaged ?
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585b69bd4f1c1b8e03e3a9f7","slug":"kareena-kapoor-son-name-taimur-create-controversy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c, \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

kareena kapoor son name taimur create controversy
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585b87a44f1c1ba107e39dd6","slug":"shahrukh-khan-tweet-on-social-media-for-sunny-leone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0905\u092c \u0906 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0913', \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

शाहरुख ने सनी लियोन से कहा- 'अब आ भी जाओ', सनी ने भी सरेआम दे दिया ये जवाब

shahrukh khan tweet on social media for sunny leone
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"584f88204f1c1bf05c6496d6","slug":"karisma-kapoor-to-live-in-with-boyfriend-sandeep-toshniwal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 '\u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

तलाक के बाद ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ लिव इन में रहेगी 'कपूर खानदान की बेटी'

Karisma Kapoor to live-in with boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal !
  • बुधवार, 14 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584a61434f1c1b1375448138","slug":"time-for-good-news-mom-to-be-kareena-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e, \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093e , \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"577e2f394f1c1b446c7fa521","slug":"karisma-kapoor-s-ex-husband-gets-mad-on-seeing-her-with-another-guy","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0948\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0917\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938-\u0939\u0938\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

करिश्मा को गैर के साथ देखते ही पागल हो गए एक्स-हसबैंड

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband gets mad on seeing her with another guy
  • गुरुवार, 7 जुलाई 2016
  • +
{"_id":"570267fb4f1c1bb745c81153","slug":"karisma-kapoor-going-strong-with-rich-boyfriend-sandeep-toshniwal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

करीना की पार्टी में खुली करिश्मा की पोल, बिजनेसमैन से चल रहा रोमांस!

kareena kapoor party : Karisma Kapoor Going Strong with Rich Boyfriend Sandeep toshniwal
  • मंगलवार, 5 अप्रैल 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

﻿