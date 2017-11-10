Download App
दो करोड़ रुपये की कैश डील में फंसीं कटरीना कैफ, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ

टीम डिजिटल/ नोएडा

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:12 AM IST
Income Tax gives Katrina Kaif a clean chit on Rs. 2.07 cr cash deal

दरअसल, इनकम टैक्स विभाग के अधिकारियों के पास एक शख्स का लेपटॉप हाथ लगा जो कटरीना का काम संभालने वाले टैलेंट मैनेजमेंट फर्म का कर्मचारी था, हालांकि उनके एजेंट के लेपटॉप से जो रिकॉर्ड मिले, वो कथित तौर पर अनडिसक्लोज्ड कैश पेमेंट के बारे में इशारा कर रहे थे।

