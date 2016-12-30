बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कंगना को मिला हमसफर, 2017 में करेंगी शादी!
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 05:54 PM IST
ऋतिक रोशन के साथ अफेयर को लेकर सुर्खियो में रहीं कंगना रानौत ने अब अपने बारे में एक खुलासा किया है। कंगना ने कहा है कि आने वाले नए साल में वो शादी कर लेंगी।
