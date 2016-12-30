आपका शहर Close

कंगना को मिला हमसफर, 2017 में करेंगी शादी!

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 05:54 PM IST
I will get married in 2017: Kangana Ranaut

ऋतिक रोशन के साथ अफेयर को लेकर सुर्खियो में रहीं कंगना रानौत ने अब अपने बारे में एक खुलासा किया है। कंगना ने कहा है कि आने वाले नए साल में वो शादी कर लेंगी।

﻿