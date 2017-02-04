आपका शहर Close

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस हीरोइन ने लगाया अक्षय पर शर्मिंदा कर देने वाला आरोप

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:17 AM IST
Huma mortified with Akshay sending marriage proposals to other actors

एक्टर अक्षय कुमार कितने बड़े मजाकिया हैं ये किसी से छिपा नहीं है और उनके दोस्त और फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लोग भी उनकी इस आदत से वाकिफ हैं। लेकिन हाल ही में अक्षय ने हुमा कुरैशी के साथ कुछ ऐसा किया कि वो खुद को अपमानित महसूस करने लगीं और किसी से नजरें मिलाने लायक नहीं रहीं।

huma qureshi akshay kumar

