kavya kavya

ये हैं ऋतिक रोशन की बहन सुनयना, टूटी दो शादियां और कैंसर से जाते-जाते बची थी जान

Written by : भ्‍ाावना श्‍ार्मा

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 02:30 PM IST
hritik roshan sister sunaina roshan fight with cancer and two broken marriage

ऋतिक रोशन करीब एक दशक से फिल्मों में काम कर दर्शकों को एंटरटेन करते आ रहे हैं। इस समय भले ही उनकी कोई फिल्म ना आ रही हो लेनिक वो अपने कपड़े के ब्रांड को अक्सर प्रमोट करते नजर आते हैं। उनके पिता राकेश रोशन भी अपने जमाने के बेहतरीन एक्टर रह चुके हैं। अब राकेश अपने बेटे को लेकर फिल्में बनाते हैं।

