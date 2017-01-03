परिवार को लेकर ऋतिक पहुंचे दुबई, एक्स वाइफ के साथ की पार्टी
hrithik roshan in vacation with ex wife and sons
बॉलीवुड के मोस्ट हैंडसम हीरो ऋतिक रोशन ने भले ही अपनी पत्नी सुजैन को तलाक दे दिया हो पर वो उनका और अपनो दोनों बेटों का ख्याल रखना नहीं भूलते। फिल्मों की शूटिंग में व्यस्त रहने के बावजूद वो अपने परिवार को पूरा समय देते हैं। हाल ही में ऋतिक अपने दोनों बेटों ऋदान, ऋहान और एक्स वाइफ सुजैन के साथ न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेट करने दुबई पहुंचे।
