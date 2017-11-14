Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

BIGG BOSS 11: घर में पहली बार फूटा हितेन का गुस्सा, आकाश-अर्शी को लगाई लताड़

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 03:55 PM IST
hiten angry on akaash and arshi in the bigg boss house

बिग बॉस में चल रहे फ्रेंडशिप टास्क के बीच एक ऐसा वाकया देखने को मिला जो एक महीने से ऊपर हुए घर में देखने को नहीं मिला। दरअसल, घर में शांत रहने वाले हितेन क्यों हुए गुस्से से लाल आइए जानतें हैं...

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 11 bigg boss hiten tejawani akaash dadlani More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सेक्सुअलिटी के बयान पर श्री श्री रविशंकर पर भड़कीं सोनम कपूर, लोग बोले- 'पहले पूरी बात तो जान लो'

Sonam Kapoor & Alia Bhatt SLAM Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on his statement
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

'पद्मावती' को लेकर सलमान ने कही इतनी बड़ी बात, दीपिका ने कमेंट करने से किया मना

Salman Khan and shahid kapoor comes out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

BIGG BOSS 11: शिल्पा के लिए पिघला विकास का दिल, टास्क में दे डाली इतनी बड़ी कुर्बानी

vikas gupta torn his favourite jacket to safe shilpa from nomination in bigg boss
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

BIGG BOSS 11: अर्शी खान ने दिखाया hotness का ऐसा जलवा, घबरा गया ये स्टार

bigg boss 11 arshi khan show her hotness to kapil sharma
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: उस दिन अर्शी खान की अदाएं देख छूट रहे थे इस बॉलीवुड एक्टर के पसीने...

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Kapil Sharma Confess How Arshi Khan Made Him Nervous
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!