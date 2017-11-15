Download App
आपने देखा क्या पैडमैन से राधिका आप्टे और सोनम कपूर का पहला लूक, तेल लगे बालों में जंच रहे अक्षय

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:58 PM IST
Here is first look of Akshay Kumars Padman, sonam and Radhika is looking vibrant

'मिस्टर खिलाड़ी' अक्षय कुमार की अगली फिल्म 'पैडमैन' रिलीज के लिए पूरी तैयार है। ट्विंकल खन्ना के प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस की पहली फिल्म 'पैडमैन" अगले साल 26 जनवरी को रिलीज होगी। फिल्‍म में अक्षय के अपोजिट राधिका आप्‍टे और सोनम कपूर नजर आने वाली हैं।

