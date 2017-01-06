बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन 10 फिल्मों के लिए हमेशा याद किए जाएंगे ओमपुरी
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:36 PM IST
अपनी दमदार आवाज और एक्टिंग के लिए जाने जाने वाले बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज एक्टर ओम पुरी अब इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन अपने टेलेंट और फिल्मों के रूप में उन्होंने जो अनमोल धरोहर पीछे छोड़ी है वो हमेशा हमारी यादों में ताजा रहेगी। अपने चार दशक से भी ज्यादा लंबे करियर में ओम पुरी ने हिंदी और अंग्रजी से लेकर कन्नड़ और पंजाबी सिनेमा में काम किया और हर जगह अपनी एक अलग छाप छोड़ी।
