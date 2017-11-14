बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हर्षवर्द्धन कपूर की अगली फिल्म को लेकर आखिर क्यों एक्साइटेड हैं करण जौहर?
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 05:23 PM IST
फिल्म 'मिर्जिया' से बॉलीवुड में एक इम्प्रेसिव डेब्यू करने के बाद
अनिल कपूर
के बेटे
हर्षवर्द्धन कपूर
जल्द ही एक बार फिर बड़े पर्दे पर दिखने वाले हैं।
हर्षवर्द्धन
की दूसरी फिल्म 'भावेश जोशी' की रिलीजिंग डेट आ गई है, जिसे लेकर करण जौहर भी इसे लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड हैं। दरअसल फिल्म अगले साल 25 मई को पर्दे पर आएगी और उसी दिन करण का जन्मदिन भी है। करण ने अपने इस एक्साइटमेंट को सोशल मीडिया पर इस तरह जाहिर किया-
विक्रमादित्य मोटवानी निर्देशित इस फिल्म में प्यार, दोस्ती, गुस्सा और साहस सब कुछ है। हर्षवर्द्धन ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि वे अपने करियर की दूसरी फिल्म को लेकर काफी रोमांचित हैं। फिल्म में हर्षवर्द्धन लीड रोल में है। वहीं अमित त्रिवेदी ने द्वारा फिल्म का म्यूजिक कंपोज किया गया है। फिल्म के गाने अमित भट्टाचार्य ने लिखे हैं।
