हर्षवर्द्धन कपूर की अगली फिल्म को लेकर आखिर क्यों एक्साइटेड हैं करण जौहर?

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 05:23 PM IST
Harshvardhan Kapoor next film Bhavesh Joshi to release on may 25 and karan johar is so excited
फिल्म 'मिर्जिया' से बॉलीवुड में एक इम्प्रेसिव डेब्यू करने के बाद अनिल कपूर के बेटे हर्षवर्द्धन कपूर जल्‍द ही एक बार फिर बड़े पर्दे पर दिखने वाले हैं। हर्षवर्द्धन की दूसरी फिल्म 'भावेश जोशी' की रिलीजिंग डेट आ गई है, जिसे लेकर करण जौहर भी इसे लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड हैं। दरअसल फिल्म अगले साल 25 मई को पर्दे पर आएगी और उसी दिन करण का जन्मदिन भी है। करण ने अपने इस एक्साइटमेंट को सोशल मीडिया पर इस तरह जाहिर किया-
