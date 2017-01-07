बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस्तांबुल के बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे एक्टर गुलशन देवैया, सोशल मीडिया पर दी जानकारी
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:08 PM IST
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:08 PM IST
एक्टर गुलशन देवैया और उनकी पत्नी पिछले 12 घंटों से इस्तांबुल एयरपोर्ट पर फंसे हुए हैं और इसकी वजह बना है वहां आया बर्फ का तूफान। गुलशन देवैया ने ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी दी।

