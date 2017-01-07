आपका शहर Close

इस्तांबुल के बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे एक्टर गुलशन देवैया, सोशल मीडिया पर दी जानकारी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:08 PM IST
Gulshan Devaiah stuck in Instanbul due to snowstorm

एक्टर गुलशन देवैया और उनकी पत्नी पिछले 12 घंटों से इस्तांबुल एयरपोर्ट पर फंसे हुए हैं और इसकी वजह बना है वहां आया बर्फ का तूफान। गुलशन देवैया ने ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी दी।

﻿