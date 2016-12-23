बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के बारे में गोविंदा ने खोले कई कड़वे राज, बताया क्यों नहीं चाहते कोई और बने गोविंदा
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:00 PM IST
अपने जबरदस्त डांस और एक्टिंग से लाखों को लोगों को दिवाना बनाने वाले एक्टर गोविंदा फिर से फिल्मी परदे पर वापसी कर रहे हैं। लेकिन वापसी से पहले ही उन्होंने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री और करण जौहर को लेकर कुछ ऐसी बातें बोल दी हैं जो वाकई हैरान करने वाली हैं।
