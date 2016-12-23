आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के बारे में गोविंदा ने खोले कई कड़वे राज, बताया क्यों नहीं चाहते कोई और बने गोविंदा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:00 PM IST
Govinda reveals shocking truth about film industry

अपने जबरदस्त डांस और एक्टिंग से लाखों को लोगों को दिवाना बनाने वाले एक्टर गोविंदा फिर से फिल्मी परदे पर वापसी कर रहे हैं। लेकिन वापसी से पहले ही उन्होंने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री और करण जौहर को लेकर कुछ ऐसी बातें बोल दी हैं जो वाकई हैरान करने वाली हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

govinda gossip

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Viewed

{"_id":"585b71624f1c1b501ae3920e","slug":"is-karisma-kapoor-secretly-engaged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u092a\u091a\u0941\u092a \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

Is Karisma Kapoor secretly engaged ?
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585b69bd4f1c1b8e03e3a9f7","slug":"kareena-kapoor-son-name-taimur-create-controversy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c, \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

kareena kapoor son name taimur create controversy
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585b87a44f1c1ba107e39dd6","slug":"shahrukh-khan-tweet-on-social-media-for-sunny-leone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0905\u092c \u0906 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0913', \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

शाहरुख ने सनी लियोन से कहा- 'अब आ भी जाओ', सनी ने भी सरेआम दे दिया ये जवाब

shahrukh khan tweet on social media for sunny leone
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"585b9f7b4f1c1b2e4ee39e76","slug":"govinda-new-film-aa-gaya-hero-poster-release","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

गोविंदा के पैदा होने पर पिता ने उन्हें गोद में उठाने से कर दिया था मना, जानें क्या थी वजह

govinda new film aa gaya hero poster release
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58597daa4f1c1bf248e398e2","slug":"unknown-facts-about-superstar-govinda","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921!","category":{"title":"Specials","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932","slug":"specials"}}
{"_id":"5820155b4f1c1bfb02b37d0c","slug":"comedian-krishna-at-manali-for-film-shooting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0923\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

कॉमेडी शो के बाद अब फिल्म बनाएंगे कृष्‍णा, ये होगी हीरोइन

Comedian Krishna at Manali for film Shooting.
  • सोमवार, 7 नवंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"57e4e3684f1c1bf630a821e0","slug":"govinda-had-change-name-more-than-six-times","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

स्ट्रगल के दिनों में इस हीरो ने बदले थे करीब आधा दर्जन नाम

govinda had change name more than six times
  • शुक्रवार, 23 सितंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
करीना की तरह अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी को मिसाल बनाना चाहती है ये हीरोइन, करेगी कुछ ऐसा

करीना की तरह अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी को मिसाल बनाना चाहती है ये हीरोइन, करेगी कुछ ऐसा

महाभारतकालीन खेल ‘दंगल’ आमिर के दिल के करीब

महाभारतकालीन खेल ‘दंगल’ आमिर के दिल के करीब

छोटे कद की वजह से लड़कियां नहीं होती इंप्रेस? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

छोटे कद की वजह से लड़कियां नहीं होती इंप्रेस? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

Viral Video: जली हुई लड़की को लगा दी मछली की चमड़ी, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा

Viral Video: जली हुई लड़की को लगा दी मछली की चमड़ी, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा

﻿