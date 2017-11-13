'गोलमाल अगेन' ने लगाई ट्रिपल सेंचुरी, कमाई 300 करोड़ के पार, तोड़ डाले 5 रिकॉर्ड्स
अजय देवगन, तब्बू, परिणीति चोपड़ा, तुषार कपूर, अरशद वारसी और श्रेयस तलपड़े जैसी धांसू स्टार कास्ट वाली रोहित शेट्टी की फिल्म 'गोलमाल अगेन' की कमाई 300 करोड़ रुपये के पार जा चुकी है। अकेले भारत में इसने 200 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई कर ली है। 'गोलमाल' फ्रैंचाइज की इस चौथी फिल्म को वैसे तो समीक्षकों ने मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रिया दी लेकिन दर्शक दिल खोलकर इस फिल्म पर प्यार लुटा रहे हैं।
