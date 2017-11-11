बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'गोलमाल अगेन' ने कमाई के मामले में तोड़ा 'पीके' का रिकॉर्ड
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:14 AM IST
आमिर खान को बॉलीवुड में 'मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट' के नाम से जाना जाता है। इसके पीछे बड़ी वजह उनके काम करने का तरीका है। आमिर की फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर नए-नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित करती हैं। इसका अंदाजा हाल में आई फिल्म 'दंगल' से भी लगाया जा सकता है, लेकिन इस बार आमिर को अजय देवगन ने पटखनी दे दी है।
