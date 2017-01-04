बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्क्रीन पर जबरदस्त अंग प्रदर्शन के बाद भी फ्लॉप हुईं बॉलीवुड की ये हीरोइनें
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 02:32 PM IST
हीरो के साथ-साथ हीरोइनों का किरदार भी फिल्म में काफी अहम होता है। इसके अलावा हीरोइनें फिल्म को एक अलग बोल्ड और ग्लैमरस लुक भी देती हैं। लेकिन कुछ एक्ट्रेसस स्क्रीन पर जबरदस्त अंग प्रदर्शन करने के बाद भी फ्लॉप रहीं। उनका बॉलीवुड करियर कहीं डूब गया। आइए आपको बताते हैं ऐसी ही कुछ हीरोइनों के बारे में जो फिल्मों में काफी बोल्ड रहीं पर उनका फिल्मी करियर कमजोर होकर डूब गया।
