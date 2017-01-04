आपका शहर Close

स्क्रीन पर जबरदस्‍त अंग प्रदर्शन के बाद भी फ्लॉप हुईं बॉलीवुड की ये हीरोइनें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 02:32 PM IST
flop heroines after doing bold scenes

हीरो के साथ-साथ हीरोइनों का किरदार भी फिल्म में काफी अहम होता है। इसके अलावा हीरोइनें फिल्म को एक अलग बोल्ड और ग्लैमरस लुक भी देती हैं। लेकिन कुछ एक्ट्रेसस स्क्रीन पर जबरदस्त अंग प्रदर्शन करने के बाद भी फ्लॉप रहीं। उनका बॉलीवुड करियर कहीं डूब गया। आइए आपको बताते हैं ऐसी ही कुछ हीरोइनों के बारे में जो फिल्मों में काफी बोल्ड रहीं पर उनका फिल्मी करियर कमजोर होकर डूब गया।

सपा का 'दंगल'

तीन घंटे मंथन करते रहे मुलायम-अख‌िलेश, रामगोपाल बोले-अब सुलह नहीं

samajwadi feud latest update

मीरा ने जब खोला 'कार सेक्स' का राज, शाहिद को नहीं था याद, पूछ बैठे ये सवाल

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
