FlashBack : 'गाइड' में वहीदा नहीं, इस हीरोइन को चाहते थे चेतन आनन्द, बॉलीवुड में थे इश्क के चर्चे

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 01:52 PM IST
FlashBack : This actress was killed over property issues

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री चकाचौंध के साथ साथ दर्दनाक दास्तानों से भी भरी है। आज जो स्टार सफलता के चरम पर है कल लोग उस भूल जाएंगे और अभी तक ऐसा ही होता आया है। सिनेमा के सौ सालों में कई बड़े स्टार हुए जिन्होंने फिल्मी परदे पर राज किया लेकिन कुछ अचानक ही गुमनामी में चले गए तो कुछ दर्दभरी जिंदगी जीकर इस दुनिया से रुखसत हो गए। ऐसी ही एक हीरोइन रहीं प्रिया राजवंश।

