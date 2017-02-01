FlashBack : जूली की 'हॉट हीरोइन' क्यों बनी 'करीना की दादी'
FlashBack : This actress ruled Bollywood but suddenly opted for supporting roles
क्या आपको 1975 में आई फिल्म 'जूली' याद है ? ये फिल्म लीड एक्टरों - लक्ष्मी और विक्रम के बीच हॉट सीन को लेकर खूब सुर्खियों में रही। फिल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर रही और इसने साउथ की हीरोइन रही लक्ष्मी को भी बॉलीवुड में खूब पॉपुलर बना दिया। इस फिल्म में श्रीदेवी बाल कलाकार के रूप में थीं और उन्हें भी उनके काम के लिए सराहा गया।
लक्षमी को पहली ही फिल्म के लिए फिल्मफेयर का सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री का खिताब भी मिला। पर आज ये हीरोइन कहां है ? क्या कर रही हैं लक्ष्मी आजकल, क्या आप जानते हैं ?
