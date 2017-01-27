बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
FlashBack : 25 साल की उम्र में ही हो गई विधवा, मां-बाप के खिलाफ जाकर 20 साल बड़े हीरो से की शादी
80 के दशक में कई हीरोइनें रहीं जिन्होंने अपनी एक्टिंग के अलावा अपनी मनमोहक अदाओं और खूबसूरती के जरिए लाखों लोगों के दिलों पर राज किया और ऐसी ही एक हीरोइन रहीं लीना चंद्रावरकर। फिल्मों में आने से पहले लीना विज्ञापनों में काम करतीं थीं और वहीं उन्हें एक्टर सुनील दत्त ने देखा जिसके बाद उन्होंने फिल्म 'मन का मीत' में अपने अपोजिट साइन किया।
