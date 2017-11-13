Download App
इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:08 PM IST
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

फिल्म 'जब तक है जान' के लिए शाहरुख खान को वो सारी चीजें करनी पड़ीं जो पहले कभी नहीं की। यश चोपड़ा की इस आखिरी फिल्म को रिलीज हुए पूरे पांच साल हो गए हैं। एक नजर इससे जुड़े पांच दिलचस्प किस्सों पर जो शायद आप नहीं जानते होंगे...

