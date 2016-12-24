बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कमाई के मामले में 'दंगल' ने रचे कई रिकॉर्ड, बनी आमिर की सबसे बड़ी फिल्म
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 06:01 PM IST
पहले दिन की कमाई के मामले में दंगल फिल्म ने आमिर खान की सभी फिल्मों को पीछे छोड़ दिया। यह फिल्म रिकॉर्ड स्क्रीन पर रिलीज भी हुई थी।
