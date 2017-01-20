बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शाहरुख के करियर की 'कमजोर कड़ी' रहेंगी ये 10 फिल्में
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:23 PM IST
शाहरुख खान भले ही बड़े स्टार हों और हर फिल्म की करोड़ों में फीस लेते हों लेकिन अपने करियर में उन्होंने कुछ ऐसी फिल्में कीं जो बेहद खराब रहीं और शाहरुख के करियर पर असर भी डाला। यकीनन शाहरुख को भी अपनी उन फिल्मों के लिए आज भी दुख होता होगा। तो चलिए नजर डालते हैं शाहरुख की ऐसी ही फिल्मों पर।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
