बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में चमके आमिर और 'दंगल', झटके 4 अवॉर्ड
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Filmfare Awards: Aamir Khan and his 'Dangal' emerge as winners
{"_id":"587c8d3c4f1c1b3603efec99","slug":"filmfare-awards-aamir-khan-and-his-dangal-emerge-as-winners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932', \u091d\u091f\u0915\u0947 4 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 02:46 PM IST
फिल्म 'दंगल' में अपनी जबरदस्त परफॉर्मेंस से दर्शकों को लुभाने वाले एक्टर आमिर खान ने 62वें फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में भी अपना जलवा दिखाया। इन अवॉर्ड्स में जहां 'दंगल' को सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म का खिताब दिया गया वहीं इसी फिल्म में उम्दा प्रदर्शन के लिए आमिर को सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता का खिताब दिया गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587c5dbf4f1c1b3603efeadb","slug":"salman-khan-voter-id-photo-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930, \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0921\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587c498b4f1c1b665fefe4b5","slug":"mohnish-behl-has-no-work-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587c709f4f1c1b3503efeb86","slug":"flashback-this-heroine-left-bollywood-at-the-peak-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5879bd334f1c1b7c58baab6d","slug":"this-singer-lashes-out-at-filmfare-nominations-for-ignoring-randeep-hooda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u0923\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b?'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5875c5784f1c1b0c50ba877e","slug":"akshay-kumar-fans-loose-cool-over-the-actor-s-ignorance-at-filmfare-awards","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5875ecd94f1c1b922bba81fb","slug":"pakistani-artist-nominate-for-filmfare","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u093f\u092b \u0905\u0938\u0932\u092e \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58748bd04f1c1b1829ba96da","slug":"62nd-filmfare-awards-announced-take-a-look","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928: \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top