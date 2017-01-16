आपका शहर Close

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में चमके आमिर और 'दंगल', झटके 4 अवॉर्ड

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 02:46 PM IST
Filmfare Awards: Aamir Khan and his 'Dangal' emerge as winners

फिल्म 'दंगल' में अपनी जबरदस्त परफॉर्मेंस से दर्शकों को लुभाने वाले एक्टर आमिर खान ने 62वें फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में भी अपना जलवा दिखाया। इन अवॉर्ड्स में जहां 'दंगल' को सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म का खिताब दिया गया वहीं इसी फिल्म में उम्दा प्रदर्शन के लिए आमिर को सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता का खिताब दिया गया।

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

