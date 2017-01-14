आपका शहर Close

एक लाख रुपए में बिका इस फिल्म का टिकट, जानें क्या है फिल्म का नाम

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 11:24 AM IST
बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज के लिए उनके फैंस की दीवानगी किस हद तक है वो गोपीचंद नाम के इस शख्स ने साबित कर दी है। अभी तक आपने फिल्मों के टिकट 1000 या 2000 रुपए में बिकते सुने होंगे। लेकिन गोपीचंद ने एक साउथ इंडियन फिल्म का टिकट 1 लाख रुपए में खरीदा है। 

