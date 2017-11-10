बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऋतिक की वजह से इस प्रोड्यूसर ने छोड़ी फिल्म, इस खास एक्टर को माना फिल्म के काबिल
{"_id":"5a0523204f1c1bd7538bc667","slug":"film-producer-preeti-sinha-walks-out-from-biopic-film-on-anand-super-30","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ऋतिक की वजह से इस प्रोड्यूसर ने छोड़ी फिल्म, इस खास एक्टर को माना फिल्म के काबिल ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"बॉलीवुड","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:32 AM IST
ऋतिक रोशन की आने वाली बायोपिक फिल्म गणित गुरू और सूपर 30 के संचालक आनंद कुमार पर आधारित है लेकिन फिल्म की प्रोड्यूसर ने ये कहते हुए हाथ खींच लिए कि वे ऋतिक के साथ नहीं बल्कि इस खास एक्टर के साथ काम करना पंसद करेंगी.....
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
