'पद्मावती' के लिए 'राजा रतन सिंह' के पीछे आया 'खिलजी', खौफनाक हैं इसके इरादे
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:27 AM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावती' का तीसरा पोस्टर रिलीज कर दिया गया है। फिल्म में अलाउद्दीन खिलजी का किरदार निभा रहे रणवीर सिंह इस शाही लुक में भी खौफनाक लग रहे हैं। उनके बैठने का तरीका, कपड़े और आंखें डरावनी लग रही हैं।
