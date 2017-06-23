बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
10 मिनट के रोल ने बदली थी इस हीरोइन की किस्मत, पैर छूने के लिए लगती थी फैंस की भीड़
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
film jai santoshi maa actress anita guha unknown facts
{"_id":"594b99854f1c1bd8688b4873","slug":"film-jai-santoshi-maa-actress-anita-guha-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 08:47 AM IST
फिल्म इंडस्ट्री
में एक दौर था जब देवी-देवताओं पर आधारित फिल्में खूब बना करती थीं। 'रामायण' और 'महाभारत' के अलावा भी कई देवी-देवताओं पर फिल्में बनीं। 70 के दशक में ये फिल्में काफी हिट भी हुआ करती थीं। इन्हीं में से 1975 में एक फिल्म आई थी 'जय संतोषी मां'।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593564054f1c1b821c9c7d40","slug":"bollywood-actress-item-girl-helen-faces-starvation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 '\u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5933be464f1c1b7508bddd12","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-bollywood-actresses-love-affair-with-pakistani-cricketers-india-vs-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5933ab214f1c1b3655bda9bd","slug":"bollywood-movies-showing-india-pakistan-match-champions-trophy-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594b75f54f1c1b672c8b49df","slug":"bobby-deol-wife-tanya-ahuja-is-a-business-women-read-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b683f4f1c1be67c8b47dc","slug":"sharmila-tagore-second-daughter-saba-ali-khan-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u091f\u094c\u0926\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 2700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b7d0d4f1c1b505a8b45b2","slug":"ayesha-takia-speaks-about-his-father-in-law-abu-azmi-and-told-why-she-never-wore-bikini-on-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092f\u0936\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0928\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594a76dd4f1c1b32028b4800","slug":"salman-khan-actress-bhumika-chawla-setteled-with-her-married-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 '\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902' \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932', \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top