Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

बिना मेकअप के 'दंगल गर्ल' फातिमा का नया फोटो शूट, पहचान नहीं पाएंगे

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: आनंद

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 07:45 AM IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh photo shoot without make up

आमिर खान की 'दंगल गर्ल' का नया फोटो शूट सामने आया है। मजेदार बात ये है कि उन्होंने ये फोटो शूट बिना मेकअप करवाया है।
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

fatima sana shaikh dangal girl aamir khan instagram

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

छोटी ड्रेस में ऐश्वर्या की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, अभिषेक को कहना पड़ा- 'डिलीट कर दो फोटो'

Aishwarya Rai short dress viral photo Abhishek Bachchan Asks Photographer To DELETE Pictures
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ऋतिक की वजह से इस प्रोड्यूसर ने छोड़ी फिल्म, इस खास एक्टर को माना फिल्म के काबिल

film producer preeti sinha walks out from biopic film on anand super 30
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

‘ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान’ के सेट की खबर लीक, आमिर को डांस सिखा रहे अमिताभ

Amitabh Bachchan choreographed Aamir Khan on film Thugs of Hindostan's set
  • गुरुवार, 2 नवंबर 2017
  • +

रणवीर की एक्टिंग के कायल हुए आमिर खान, इस बायोपिक फिल्म के लिए किया रोल ऑफर

actor aamir khan wants to ranveer to work in his this film
  • शुक्रवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!