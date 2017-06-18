Father's Day Spl: अकेले ही पिता और मां दोनों की जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के सिंगल पापा
fathers day special bollywood single fathers from karan johar to tusshar kapoor{"_id":"5946096b4f1c1b4c338b4785","slug":"fathers-day-special-bollywood-single-fathers-from-karan-johar-to-tusshar-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Father's Day Spl: \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बच्चो की जिम्मेदारियां अकेले संभालना किसी पिता के लिए आसान नहीं होता लेकिन इसे कर दिखाया बॉलीवुड के कुछ सिंगल फादर्स ने। आज हम आपको मिलाने जा रहे हैं कुछ ऐसे ही फादर्स से जो अपने बच्चो के लिए मां-पापा दोनों हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में मिलिए कुछ ऐसे ही सिंगल फादर्स से।
