Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और उनकी बेस्टी सोफिया की इन लेटेस्ट PHOTOS को देख, आपके होश उड़ जाएंगे

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, नोएडा

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:54 AM IST
Dont miss the latest photos of Priyanka Chopra and her bestie Sofia

'क्वांटिको' से अपनी इंटरनेशनल इमेज बना चुकी बॉलीवुड सुंदरी प्रियंका चोपड़ा अपने नए प्रोजेक्ट के लिए न्यूयॉर्क में ही रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने वहां अपने लिए नया घर भी लिया, जिसकी तस्वीरें इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से शेयर भी की थी।

Comments

Browse By Tags

priyanka chopra sofia vergara modern family california

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

वर्दी पहने शख्स ने विद्या से कहा- 'पैसे लेकर जिस्म दिखाती हो, एक जवान ने देखा तो आफत आ गई'

army men derogatory comments on vidya balan video viral
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

कास्टिंग काउच के कारण प्रियंका चोपड़ा को गंवानी पड़ी 10 फिल्में, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

priyanka chopra mother madhu chopra disclosed lost ten big films as she said no to sexual harassment
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

मरने से पहले पाक जाना चाहते हैं ऋषि कपूर, PoK पर बताया पाकिस्तान का हक

rishi kapoor: i want to see pakistan before I die, PoK is pakistans'
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

PoK को लेकर बुरी तरह से ट्रोल हुए ऋषि कपूर, यूजर्स ने कहा- दो पैग लगाओ और सो जाओ

rishi kapoor trolled on twitter after his tweet on PoK
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!