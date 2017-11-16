Download App
'स्वैग से स्वागत' करने के लिए तैयार हैं कटरीना कैफ, देखें तस्वीरें

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 02:24 PM IST
Don’t know about Swag but Katrina Kaif Swagat

सलमान खान और कटरीना कैफ ने फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की शूटिंग खत्म करने के बाद फिल्म का प्रमोशन करना शुरू कर दिया है। फिल्म का पहला गाना 'स्वैग से करेंगे स्वागत' जल्द रिलीज होगा। इससे पहले गाने के कई स्टिल्स सामने आ चुके हैं।

