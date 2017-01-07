आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 11:53 AM IST
dinner at amitabh bachchan house

नए साल पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने फैंस को एक बहुत बड़ी खुशखबरी दी है। अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर जाकर आराम से बैठकर खाना खा सकते हैं और उनसे मिलने का भी मौका मिलेगा। जी हां, ये बात एक दम सच है। आइए जानते हैं कैसे...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

amitabh bachchan dinner

मेट्रो में चाकू की इजाजत

सीआईएसएफ का बड़ा फैसला, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़कियां ले जा सकेंगी चाकू

cisf says women can take knife in delhi metro for self defence

Most Viewed

'लैला मैं लैला' पर परफॉर्म कर रही थीं सनी लियोन, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा देखते रह गए दर्शक

sunny leone dance performance laila mai laila
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ओम पुरी पहले ही कर चुके थे अपनी मौत की भविष्यवाणी, बता दिया था समय

om puri death prediction
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शाहरुख ने कहा, 'मेरी बेटी को डेट करना है तो फॉलो करें ये नियम'

Shah Rukh has few rules to be followed to date his daughter
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

B'Day SPL: बचपन में ऐसी दिखती थीं बिपाशा, चिढ़ाते थे दोस्त, बाद में बनीं सुपरमॉडल और हीरोइन

B'Day SPL: Things you didn't know about Bipasha Basu's life
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शानदार अभिनेता ओमपुरी को जीवन में कई बार हुआ प्रेम लेकिन हर बार मिला गहरा जख्म

veteran actor om puri love life in his own words
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

अगर आप हमेशा साफ रखते हैं अपना कमरा तो हाे सकती है एलर्जी

अगर आप हमेशा साफ रखते हैं अपना कमरा तो हाे सकती है एलर्जी

शहद से साफ करें ब्लैक हेड्स, ये उपाय भी हैं कारगर

शहद से साफ करें ब्लैक हेड्स, ये उपाय भी हैं कारगर

14वें दिन 'दंगल' ने कमाए 611 करोड़, 'बजरंगी भाईजान' को पछाड़ने से बस कुछ कदम दूर

14वें दिन 'दंगल' ने कमाए 611 करोड़, 'बजरंगी भाईजान' को पछाड़ने से बस कुछ कदम दूर

﻿