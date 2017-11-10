Download App
विक्रम के बेटे की फिल्म का नाम 'चियान', बाला डायरेक्ट करेंगे फिल्म

amarujala.com- Presented by : श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:10 AM IST
Dhruva's debu movie will name as CHIYAAN, which is her father's pet name

तमिल सुपरस्टार विक्रम के बेटे ध्रुव अपना एक्टिंग डेब्यू कर रहे हैं। इसका डायरेक्शन बाला करेंगे। जानें, इस फिल्म के बारे में...
 

dhruva vikram chiyaan vikram chiyaan bala director More ...

