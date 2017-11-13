बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईवेंट में रिवीलिंग टॉप पहन 'पद्मावती' ने लगाई आग, तस्वीरें देख नजर नहीं हटा पाएंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Deepika Padukone steps out to cheer for Padmavati at GQ Fashion Nights
{"_id":"5a0970744f1c1bd7538bd0ee","slug":"deepika-padukone-steps-out-to-cheer-for-padmavati-at-gq-fashion-nights","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0935\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u0940\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0939\u0928 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:44 PM IST
दीपिका पादुकोण के फैंस बेसब्री से उनकी फिल्म 'पद्मावती' का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। फिल्म 1 दिसंबर को रिलीज हो रही है। लेकिन उससे पहले ही दीपिका GQ Fashion Nights में 'पद्मावती' से अलग एक मॉर्डन लुक में नजर आईं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a091dad4f1c1bd9798bbed1","slug":"deepika-dined-with-ranveer-parents-for-a-special-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0572324f1c1b8e698ba7c2","slug":"when-bollywood-actors-lost-control-while-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a05298b4f1c1b65548bc2a4","slug":"ashutosh-rana-birthday-special-story-know-about-his-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0941\u0924\u094b\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0938\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a096a494f1c1bc9678bb4fa","slug":"bobby-deol-get-disturbed-by-4-ladies-know-what-the-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 4 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092d\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u090f \u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a095f494f1c1bd0408b6561","slug":"ajay-devgn-film-golmaal-again-crossed-200-crores-mark-on-box-office-with-in-24-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090a \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u2018\u0917\u094b\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u0917\u0947\u0928\u2019, \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 200 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0968c34f1c1bec538bccb7","slug":"nawazuddin-siddiqui-starrer-film-monsoon-shootout-first-look-has-been-released","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0906\u0909\u091f' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0932 \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!