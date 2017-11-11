Download App
नहीं ठंडा हुआ 'राजा रतन सिंह' का गुस्सा, 'पद्मावती' के प्रमोशन से पीछे खींचा हाथ

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:15 AM IST
deepika padukone and ranveer singh are going to bigg boss to promote padmavati

दीपिका पादुकोण, रणवीर सिंह और शाहिद कपूर की फिल्म 'पद्मावती' 1 दिसंबर को रिलीज होने वाली है। रिलीज डेट आते ही फिल्म का प्रमोशन शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन अब खबर आ रही है कि राजा रतन सिंह का किरदार निभाने वाले शाहिद कपूर अभी भी नाराज हैं। 

