इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ था संगीतकार नदीम का अफेयर, गुलशान कुमार हत्याकांड में हैं आरोपी!

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 03:00 PM IST
Dawood Ibrahim might have thrown his protection cover around Nadeem after Gulshan kumar murder case

कैसेट किंग गुलशान कुमार मर्डर केस में आरोपी संगीतकार नदीम सैफी को गैंगस्टर दाऊद इब्राहिम का संरक्षण मिला हुआ है। दरअसल दाऊद इब्राहिम की एक कॉल इंटरसेप्ट की वजह से चर्चा में है। जिसमें दाऊद अपने गुर्गे से किसी शख्स के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं, अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि वो कोई और नहीं बल्कि गुजरे जमाने के मशहूर संगीतकार नदीम ही है।

