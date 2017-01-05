आपका शहर Close

924 परिवारों को फ्री में दिखाई गई 'दंगल', 'सुल्तान' को पछाड़ फिल्म ने कमाए 584 करोड़

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:41 AM IST
dangal special sreening for all daughter families in karnal

आमिर खान स्टारर फिल्म 'दंगल' का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्‍शन लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। फिल्‍म के 13वें ‌दिन का वर्ल्ड वाइड कलेक्‍शन 584 करोड़ पहुंच गया है। वहीं डोमेस्टिक बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 426 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली है। 'दंगल' ने 584 करोड़ रुपए कमाकर सुल्तान को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। सुल्तान का वर्ल्ड वाइड कलेक्‍शन 572 करोड़ था। 

