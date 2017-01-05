बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
924 परिवारों को फ्री में दिखाई गई 'दंगल', 'सुल्तान' को पछाड़ फिल्म ने कमाए 584 करोड़
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
dangal special sreening for all daughter families in karnal
{"_id":"586ddf0e4f1c1b1c7e15a50b","slug":"dangal-special-sreening-for-all-daughter-families-in-karnal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932', '\u0938\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f 584 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:41 AM IST
आमिर खान स्टारर फिल्म 'दंगल' का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। फिल्म के 13वें दिन का वर्ल्ड वाइड कलेक्शन 584 करोड़ पहुंच गया है। वहीं डोमेस्टिक बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 426 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली है। 'दंगल' ने 584 करोड़ रुपए कमाकर सुल्तान को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। सुल्तान का वर्ल्ड वाइड कलेक्शन 572 करोड़ था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586cb8004f1c1b945d158bd0","slug":"flop-heroines-after-doing-bold-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586b57a64f1c1bc652159172","slug":"mira-rajput-and-shahid-kapoor-at-koffee-with-karan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938' \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0926, \u092a\u0942\u091b \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586ce3184f1c1b4d56159e99","slug":"this-is-how-akshay-s-daughter-nitara-teased-paparazzi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586c883b4f1c1bdd691588fd","slug":"sidharth-confesses-to-have-done-phone-sex-on-koffee-with-karan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 '\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586ce3184f1c1b4d56159e99","slug":"this-is-how-akshay-s-daughter-nitara-teased-paparazzi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586ccc814f1c1ba378159d38","slug":"farhan-azmi-lashes-out-at-esha-gupta-with-a-shocking-remark","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u0936\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586bf9d04f1c1b945d1587f4","slug":"the-pancham-of-bollywood","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0930 \u0921\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915!","category":{"title":"Entertainment","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928","slug":"entertainment"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top