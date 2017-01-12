बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डब्बू रतनानी के कैलेंडर शूट में सनी लियोन का खास जलवा
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:09 PM IST
फेमस फोटोग्राफर डब्बू रतनानी का 2017 का एनुअल कैलेंडर बुधवार रात को रिलीज कर दिया गया। उनके इस बार के कैलेंडर में शाहरुख खान, अमिताभ बच्चन, ऐश्वर्या राय से लेकर बॉलीवुड के कई सितारे पोज देते नजर आए।
