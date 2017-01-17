आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

साउथ की इस फिल्म ने तोड़ डाला 'दंगल' का रिकॉर्ड, पहले दिन कमाए इतने करोड़

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 12:46 PM IST
Chiranjeevi's 'Khaidi No 150' surpasses first day collection of 'Dangal'

साउथ के मेगास्टार चिरंजीवी की हालिया रिलीज फिल्म 'कैदी नंबर 150' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर नए रिकॉर्ड कायम कर दिए हैं और सबसे बड़ी बात कि इस फिल्म ने आमिर खान की हालिया ब्लॉकबस्टर 'दंगल' के पहले दिन के रिकॉर्ड को भी तोड़ दिया है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

chiranjeevi khaidi no 150

कांग्रेस का दांव

सिद्धू बोले- मैं पैदाइशी कांग्रेसी, पीएम पर बोलने से कतराए, बादल पर बरसे

i am born congressi, says navjot singh siddhu in first press confence after joining congress

Most Viewed

इस हीरोइन के इंटीमेट सीन पर मच सकता है बवाल, देखें इस इरॉटिक फिल्म का ट्रेलर

vikram bhatt web series maya trailer launch
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें और अपनी बॉडी को लेकर बोल दी ये बात

nargis fakhri share bold photos on social media
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सलमान खान ने दुनिया से छिपाई अपनी असली उम्र, वोटर आईडी से खुला राज

salman khan voter id photo viral on internet
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में चमके आमिर और 'दंगल', झटके 4 अवॉर्ड

Filmfare Awards: Aamir Khan and his 'Dangal' emerge as winners
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बॉलीवुड हीरोइनों की खुशामद कर परेशान हुए चिरंजीवी, घर लौटे

Finally Kajal Aggarwal to be the leading lady of Chiranjeevi's film
  • मंगलवार, 2 अगस्त 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿