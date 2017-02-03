आपका शहर Close

ये पाॅपुलर हीराे ऐसा हो गया फटेहाल, फिल्में तो छोड़िए अब सीरियल में भी नहीं मिल रहा काम

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 06:24 PM IST
chandrachur singh has no money and work

फिल्म 'माचिस' में दमदार एक्टिंग करने वाले एक्टर चंद्रचूड़ सिंह तो आपको याद ही होंगे। अचानक गायब हुआ ये एक्टर छोटे पर्दे से वापसी करने वाला था। 'लाइफ ओके' के अपकमिंग शो 'महाराजा रंजीत सिंह' में चंद्रचूड़ रंजीत के दादा का किरदार निभाने वाले थे। लेकिन अब खबर है कि टीवी के पॉपुलर एक्टर चेतन पंडित ने उन्हें रिप्लेस कर दिया है।

