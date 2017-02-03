बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये पाॅपुलर हीराे ऐसा हो गया फटेहाल, फिल्में तो छोड़िए अब सीरियल में भी नहीं मिल रहा काम
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 06:24 PM IST
फिल्म 'माचिस' में दमदार एक्टिंग करने वाले एक्टर चंद्रचूड़ सिंह तो आपको याद ही होंगे। अचानक गायब हुआ ये एक्टर छोटे पर्दे से वापसी करने वाला था। 'लाइफ ओके' के अपकमिंग शो 'महाराजा रंजीत सिंह' में चंद्रचूड़ रंजीत के दादा का किरदार निभाने वाले थे। लेकिन अब खबर है कि टीवी के पॉपुलर एक्टर चेतन पंडित ने उन्हें रिप्लेस कर दिया है।
