kavya kavya

VIDEO: शिल्पा शेट्टी की तस्वीरें लेने पर बाउंसर और फोटोग्राफर्स आपस में भिड़े

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 10:48 AM IST
bouncers beated up photographers during they click photos of shilpa shetty

शिल्पा शेट्टी को लेकर एक बड़ी खबर आई है। पिछली रात वो अपने पति राज कुंद्रा के साथ मुंबई के एक रेस्‍त्रां में डिनर के लिए गई थीं। वहां मौजूद फोटोग्राफर्स उनकी फोटो खींचने लगे। शिल्पा भी फोटोग्राफर्स को पोज देने लगीं।

तभी होटल के बाउंसर्स और फोटोग्राफर्स के बीच पहले बहसबाजी और फिर अचानक मार-पीट शुरू हो गई। इस मारपीट में फोटोग्राफर हिमांशु शिंदे और सोनू जख्मी हो गए। थोड़ी देर बाद वहां पुलिस भी पहुंच गई। 




काफी देर बाद फोटोग्राफर्स को हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया। वहां मौजूद लोगों की मानें तो फोटोग्राफर्स तो अपना काम कर रहे थे। तभी होटल के बाउंसर ने उन्हें पीटना शुरू कर दिया। पुलिस ने होटल के बाउंसर्स के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की है।

shilpa shetty raj kundra

