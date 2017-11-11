Download App
जिस सुपरस्टार एक्‍ट्रेस से बोनी कपूर ने बंधवाई थी राखी, प्रेग्नेंट होते ही उसी से ‌लिए सात फेरे

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 10:53 PM IST
boney kapoor birthday know his and sridevi love story

'मिस्टर इंडिया', 'नो एंट्री', 'जुदाई' और 'वांटेड' जैसी सुपरहिट फिल्में बनाने वाले बोनी कपूर आज अपना 64वां बर्थडे सेलीब्रेट कर रहे हैं। अनिल कपूर-संजय कपूर के बड़े भाई और श्रीदेवी के पति बोनी ने अपनी पहली फिल्म 1980 में बनाई थी। इस फिल्म का नाम 'हम पांच' था। बोनी ने अपने करियर में कई हिट फिल्में दीं।

