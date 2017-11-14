Download App
इस स्टार किड की बर्थ डे पार्टी में यूं दिखीं बॉलीवुड की 'यम्मी मम्मीज'

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 05:17 PM IST
Bollywood Star Kids Attend Director Abhishek Kapoor Son Birthday Party With Celebrity Mothers

बॉलीवुड के जाने-माने डायरेक्टर अभिषेक कपूर और उनकी पत्नी प्रज्ञा कपूर ने अपने बेटे ईशान कपूर की बर्थ डे पार्टी आयोजित की। इस दौरान बॉलीवुड की सभी 'मौम' अपने-अपने स्टार किड्स के साथ पार्टी में एन्जॉय करती दिखीं। पार्टी में सभी बच्चों ने खूब मौज-मस्ती की। 

