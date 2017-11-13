Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

फिल्म 'पद्मावती' पर होगा बड़ा फैसला, सपोर्ट में उतरेगा पूरा बॉलीवुड

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:14 AM IST
Bollywood directors will support padmavati in an iftda press conference in mumbai

'पद्मावती' को लेकर हो रहे विरोध से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में हलचल मच गई है। तकरीबन एक महीने से फिल्म के खिलाफ चल रहे प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए आईएफटीडीए ने एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस बुलाई है...

Comments

Browse By Tags

padmavati deepika padukone press conference sanjay leele bhansali More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

'पद्मावती' को लेकर भाजपा के मंत्री ने स्मृति ईरानी व भंसाली को लिखा पत्र

Vipul Goyal writes a letter to Smriti Irani and Vipul Goyal
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: सब्यसाची घर से बाहर, ये कंटेस्टेंट भी है तलवार की नोक पर

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy Eliminated From The Show
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

रानी पदमवती फिल्म रुकवाने की मांग

रानी पदमवती फिल्म रुकवाने की मांग
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!