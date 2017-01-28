B'day Spl : बचपन में कुछ ऐसी दिखती थी श्रुति हासन, बॉलीवुड से पहले टॉलीवुड में झंडे गाड़े
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
birthday special story on shruti hasan and her unseen photos{"_id":"588b1ef04f1c1b165dcf3e0b","slug":"birthday-special-story-on-shruti-hasn-and-her-unseen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'day Spl : \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड से लेकर हॉलीवुड तक मशहूर अभिनेता कमल हासन ने अपने एक्टिंग से लोगों का दिल जीता है और ठीक उसी तरह अब उनकी बेटी श्रुति भी इसी रास्ते पर निकल पड़ी हैं। कमल हासन और सारिका की बड़ी बेटी श्रुति हासन न सिर्फ दक्षिण भारतीय फिल्मों की बेहतरीन हीरोइन हैं बल्कि अब उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में भी अपना परचम लहराना शुरू कर दिया है। आज श्रुति हासन का जन्मदिन है। उनके जन्मदिन के इस अवसर पर आइए देखते हैं उनकी जिंदगी की कुछ अनदेखी तस्वीरें।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.