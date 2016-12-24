B'day Spl : मोहम्मद रफी ने आखिर जमाने से क्यों छिपाई अपनी पहली शादी?
पंजाब के कोटला सुल्तान सिंह गांव में 24 दिसंबर 1924 को एक मुस्लिम परिवार में संगीत के सरताज मोहम्मद रफी ने जन्म लिया था। रफी को बचपन में एक फकीर ने अपने गीतों के साथ मोहित किया था। संगीत के प्रति उनको प्यार शायद तभी से हुआ था और उन्होंने गायक बनने की ठान ली थी। उनके गीतों के चर्चे तो बहुत हुए हैं लेकिन आज उनके जन्मदिन के अवसर पर आइए जानते हैं उनके कुछ अनजाने पलों के बारे में-
