Happy B'day Hrithik : जब परेशान होते ही हकलाने लगते हैं ऋतिक, आज भी चल रही है थैरेपी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 01:48 AM IST
birthday special story on hrithik roshan and his life

दुनिया के मोस्ट हैंडसम पुरुषों की सूची में बॉलीवुड के सुपर स्मार्ट हीरो ऋतिक रोशन को तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त हुआ है। बॉलीवुड के तीनों खान को पीछे छोड़ते हुए ऋतिक हैंडसम हीरो की श्रेणी में काफी आगे निकल गए हैं। लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि ये मोस्ट हैंडसम हीरो ज्यादा डरने पर या परेशान होने पर हकलाने लगता है। आज ऋतिक रोशन का जन्मदिन है। उनके जन्मदिन के इस अवसर पर आइए आपको बताते हैं उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़ी कुछ अनजानी बातें।

 

