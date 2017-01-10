Happy B'day Hrithik : जब परेशान होते ही हकलाने लगते हैं ऋतिक, आज भी चल रही है थैरेपी
दुनिया के मोस्ट हैंडसम पुरुषों की सूची में बॉलीवुड के सुपर स्मार्ट हीरो ऋतिक रोशन को तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त हुआ है। बॉलीवुड के तीनों खान को पीछे छोड़ते हुए ऋतिक हैंडसम हीरो की श्रेणी में काफी आगे निकल गए हैं। लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि ये मोस्ट हैंडसम हीरो ज्यादा डरने पर या परेशान होने पर हकलाने लगता है। आज ऋतिक रोशन का जन्मदिन है। उनके जन्मदिन के इस अवसर पर आइए आपको बताते हैं उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़ी कुछ अनजानी बातें।
