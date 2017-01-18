आपका शहर Close

B'day Spl : राज बब्बर के बेटे से था मिनिषा लांबा का अफेयर, लाइव शो पर आर्य बब्बर ने मांगी थी माफी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 10:06 AM IST
birthday special story of minissha lamba and her affair

दिल्ली की रहने वाली बबली गर्ल मिनिषा लांबा जर्नलिस्ट बनना चाहती थीं लेकिन मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में प्रवेश करते ही वो बॉलीवुड के साथ जुड़ गईं। कॉलेज में पढ़ाई करते हुए ही उन्हें अपनी पहली फिल्म का ऑफर मिला था। मिनिषा दिल्ली के मिरांडा हाइस कॉलेज में पढ़ती थीं। अपनी स्कूल लाइफ से ही वो मॉडलिंग करती थी। आज मिनिषा का जन्मदिन है। उनके जन्मदिन के इस अवसर पर आइए जानते हैं उनके बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू से लेकर शादी होने के बारे में।

