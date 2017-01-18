B'day Spl : राज बब्बर के बेटे से था मिनिषा लांबा का अफेयर, लाइव शो पर आर्य बब्बर ने मांगी थी माफी
दिल्ली की रहने वाली बबली गर्ल मिनिषा लांबा जर्नलिस्ट बनना चाहती थीं लेकिन मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में प्रवेश करते ही वो बॉलीवुड के साथ जुड़ गईं। कॉलेज में पढ़ाई करते हुए ही उन्हें अपनी पहली फिल्म का ऑफर मिला था। मिनिषा दिल्ली के मिरांडा हाइस कॉलेज में पढ़ती थीं। अपनी स्कूल लाइफ से ही वो मॉडलिंग करती थी। आज मिनिषा का जन्मदिन है। उनके जन्मदिन के इस अवसर पर आइए जानते हैं उनके बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू से लेकर शादी होने के बारे में।
