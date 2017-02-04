अब सीरियल में काम करती दिखेगी ये पॉपुलर हीरोइन, क्या शादी के बाद नहीं मिल रहीं फिल्में?
बिपाशा बसु हाल ही में लैक्मे फैशन वीक में रैंप वॉक करती नजर आईं। शादी के बाद से पहली बार वो किसी बड़े मंच पर दिखाई दी हैं। यहां बिपाशा ने फैशन डिजाइनर फाल्गुनी की बनाई ड्रेस में रैंप वॉक किया। वो लैक्मे फैशन वीक के तीसरे दिन की शो स्टॉपर रहीं।
