दर्शकों को मिला तोहफा, 2017 में ये बड़ी फिल्में होंगी रिलीज

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 05:08 PM IST
Big movies set to release in 2017

साल 2016 में 'दंगल', 'सुल्तान', 'रुस्तम' और 'धोनी' जैसी कई बेहतरीन फिल्में देखने को मिलीं लेकिन कमाई के लिहाज से ये साल फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लिए कुछ खास नहीं रहा। लेकिन अब नजर साल 2017 पर है जिसमें कई धमाकेदार फिल्में देखने को मिलने वाली हैं। इस साल त्योहारों के अलावा खास मौकों पर कई बड़ी फिल्में रिलीज होंगी। तो चलिए एक नजर डालते हैं इस नए साल में आने वाली फिल्मों पर जो तोड़ सकती हैं कमाई के रिकॉर्ड।

﻿